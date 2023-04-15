Scotiabank Increases Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.00

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Calibre Mining Trading Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.
About Calibre Mining
