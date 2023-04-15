Scotiabank Increases Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.00

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

