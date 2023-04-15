Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.33.

DPM stock opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock valued at $470,008. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

