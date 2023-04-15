Scotiabank Raises Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$6.75

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Orla Mining Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
