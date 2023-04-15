Scotiabank Raises Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$6.75

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

About Orla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 273,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.