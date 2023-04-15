Scotiabank Raises Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$4.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.14.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

OSK opened at C$4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.39. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$4.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

