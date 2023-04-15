ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $545.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $465.00 to $545.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $524.72.

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $463.03 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $522.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 289.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.95.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

