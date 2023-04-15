ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.59

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 21285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

