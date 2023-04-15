Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 37.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

MYD opened at $10.67 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.