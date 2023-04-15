Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Increases By 11,500.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 11,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Surge Battery Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Surge Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile
