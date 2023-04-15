Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Increases By 11,500.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 11,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Surge Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

