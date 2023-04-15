Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Increases By 1,166.7%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $75.14.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

