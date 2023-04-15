Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,751,000 after buying an additional 831,136 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

CFG opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

