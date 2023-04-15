Signaturefd LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after purchasing an additional 525,557 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of IR opened at $55.70 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

