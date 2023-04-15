Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Given New GBX 2,040 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.52) to GBX 2,040 ($25.26) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.42) to GBX 1,860 ($23.03) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Smiths Group stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

About Smiths Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1435 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

