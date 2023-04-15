Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

