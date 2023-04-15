SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $186.36 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $190.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

