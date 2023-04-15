SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 137,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 112,130 shares.The stock last traded at $82.99 and had previously closed at $82.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,571,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,947,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 93,229 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

