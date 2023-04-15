SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 60,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 38,901 shares.The stock last traded at $35.33 and had previously closed at $35.17.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

