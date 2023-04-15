State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

