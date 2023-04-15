STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$8.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 2.0 %

STEP stock opened at C$3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.89. The company has a market cap of C$255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.58.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

