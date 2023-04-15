Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of IVERIC bio Call Options (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 27,767 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 645% compared to the average daily volume of 3,729 call options.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,350. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 234.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,342 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 316,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $654,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVERIC bio Stock Down 1.5 %

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

ISEE opened at $28.29 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

