StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of CTHR opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
