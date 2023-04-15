StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.30% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.