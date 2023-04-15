StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

