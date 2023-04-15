StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
