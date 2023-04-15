StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.