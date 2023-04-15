StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.31 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

