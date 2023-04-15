StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 million, a P/E ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

