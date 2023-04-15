StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Price Performance
Kamada stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 million, a P/E ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
