StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 3.1 %

SGMA opened at $2.48 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

