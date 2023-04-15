StockNews.com Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSWC. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 128,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 439,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.