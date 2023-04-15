StockNews.com Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

