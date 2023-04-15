StockNews.com Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $56,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after buying an additional 5,138,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after buying an additional 2,369,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3,266.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 1,020,351 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

