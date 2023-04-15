Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $618,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.98 on Monday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

