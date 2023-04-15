Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 48,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 139,600 shares.The stock last traded at $20.39 and had previously closed at $20.27.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

