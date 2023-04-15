Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $68,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $55,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $147.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.63. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $215.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

