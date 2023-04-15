Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,108 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $71,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

