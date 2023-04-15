Summit Global Investments Acquires 202 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 78.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in LKQ by 1,874.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

