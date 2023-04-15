Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 342,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 153,611 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

BRKL opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

