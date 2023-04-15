Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 11,800 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.11% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 7.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.00. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.90 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olympic Steel

In other Olympic Steel news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

