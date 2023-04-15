Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 5,200 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NNI opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.83. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $99.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.72 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 20.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

