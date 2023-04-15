Summit Global Investments Buys 1,500 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Livent were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

