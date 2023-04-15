Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 1,305 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,759,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock opened at $359.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.50.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

