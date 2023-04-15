Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 5,600 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AQUA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

