Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,167 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Hologic were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

