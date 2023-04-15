Summit Global Investments Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ryerson were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ryerson by 59.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYI. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.72. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

