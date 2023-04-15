Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in América Móvil by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in América Móvil by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in América Móvil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

