Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $106.74 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

