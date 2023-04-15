Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TD opened at $60.83 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

