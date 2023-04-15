Summit Global Investments Invests $252,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD opened at $224.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,610,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

