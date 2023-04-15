Summit Global Investments Invests $254,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $311.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.34. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

