Summit Global Investments Invests $263,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $45,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

