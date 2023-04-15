Summit Global Investments Invests $279,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $5,347,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

NYSE:FNV opened at $156.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $168.59.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

