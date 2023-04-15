Summit Global Investments Invests $425,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.02.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

