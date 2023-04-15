Summit Global Investments Makes New $208,000 Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR opened at $234.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.28. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.